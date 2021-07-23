Michael Strahan floors fans with vacation photos alongside twin daughters

Michael Strahan recently enjoyed a sun-soaked vacation with family and friends but when he shared some of the images of the getaway he left his fans in disbelief.

The Good Morning America host posted a photo dump on Instagram celebrating the dreamy break and included several snapshots of his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella.

While his social media followers fell over themselves to comment on his lush surroundings, many of them couldn't believe their eyes at how grown up his children looked either.

They remarked on the images of the 16-year-olds and wrote: "Beautiful daughters," and, "gorgeous family," and another fan added: "Look how big the twins got! Turning out to be beautiful young ladies."

There were a plethora of comments remarking on how relaxed and happy Michael looked too as they wrote: "Family is everything. Love the pics. I love how calm and happy you and your girls always look."

Michael's daughters are so grown up

Michael had captioned the post: "Photo dump from our family vacation. Nothing better than spending time with my kids. #tbt #Vacation."

The TV star is also a father to Tanita, 29, and Michael Strahan, Jr. He had a proud dad moment recently when he showcased the incredible talent of his oldest child.

Michael posted a photo of one of Tanita's peices of artwork and captioned it: "Calling all art lovers! My talented daughter, @tanitaa.st, art is on sale TODAY!! Hit the link in my bio or go to Tanitagallery.com to get yours! #ProudDad."

Michael enjoyed a vacation with his friends and family

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People when he said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

He shares Tanita and Michael with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins, and his youngest daughters with his second ex-wife, Jean Muggli.

