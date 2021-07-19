Michael Strahan gets fans talking after sharing rare photo of daughter Sophia The Good Morning America star is a doting dad to four children

Michael Strahan is a devoted family man and loves nothing more than spending time with his children during his time off work.

The Good Morning America host has four children, and his youngest two - 16-year-old twins Sophia and Isabella – split their time between him and their mom's homes in New York.

Over the weekend, Michael delighted fans after sharing a rare photo with his daughter Sophia, showing them both sitting in the car on their way out on an adventure.

In the caption, the former sportsman asked his followers to help them decide what to do – with many divided over their replies.

"Summer fun with @sophiastrahan! What should we do?" Michael wrote in the caption. "Go bowling!" one offered, while another wrote: "Go for pedicures!" A third added: "Hit the beach!"

However, many in the comments section were in agreement over one activity – shopping!

Michael Strahan's fans were divided over what he should do with his daughter Sophia

"Some retail therapy and lunch," one wrote, while another commented: "Have a special lunch and go shopping!" A third remarked: "Shopping – what else is there?"

Michael shares Sophia and her twin sister Isabella with ex-wife Jean Strahan. The TV host is also father to son Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins.

The GMA star is a doting father to four children

The father-of-four previously lived in Brentwood, LA, but now spends the majority of his time in Manhattan, New York, so that he is close to the GMA studios.

The star's home is on the Upper West Side in Manhattan, and Michael enjoys the anonymity that the city brings.

Michael is a firm favourite on GMA

He told the New York Times: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

Michael often shares photos from inside his home on social media, most recently showing a glimpse inside his vast living room in a picture featuring his dog Enzo.

