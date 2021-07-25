Hoda Kotb swaps family home in New York for Tokyo hotel ahead of exciting work endeavor The Today stars are all descending on Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics

Hoda Kotb has become the latest member of the Today family to fly to Tokyo to report on the 2020 Olympic games – and she is more than excited!

MORE: Hoda Kotb breaks devastating news live on Today concerning much-loved member of show

The mother-of-two departed from her home in New York over the weekend and shared a photo of herself waiting at the airport dressed in a red, white and blue tracksuit.

She posted footage of herself addressing her followers before taking off, saying: "Okay! Heading to Japan. I'm dressed like the athletes, dressed in red, white and blue. That's my master plan. Excited to head there, I'll see you in Japan!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb breaks devastating news live on Today

The popular TV star later posted a photo up in the air of her traditional Japanese green tea, as she updated her followers that she was ready to land.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show for exciting new venture

MORE: Al Roker's wife looks stunning in low-cut swimsuit during family getaway

Fans were quick to wish Hoda the best of luck in Tokyo, with one writing: "Enjoy Hoda. Thank you for cheering the USA athletes on to victory," while another wrote: "You are so brave, Hoda. Have a great time!" A third added: "Be safe, enjoy!"

Today's Hoda Kotb was the lastest NBC star to depart from New York to cover the 2020 Olympics

Hoda will no doubt miss her fiancé Joel Schiffman and their two young daughters Haley and Hope during her time in Japan, but thanks to FaceTime, she will be able to contact them regularly.

MORE: Savannah Guthrie delights fans with exciting update following break from Today studios

SEE: Savannah Guthrie stuns with swimsuit selfie while relaxing in the pool

Many of the star's co-stars are already in the Japanese capital, including Savannah Guthrie – who went out there last week.

Hoda's co-star Savannah Guthrie is already in Tokyo

Al Roker and Craig Melvin touched down in Tokyo on Sunday morning too, and Al documented their stressful airport antics on social media.

SEE: Savannah Guthrie reacts to joyous baby news in heartfelt post

MORE: Savannah Guthrie announces heartbreaking death news live on Today

The beloved weatherman revealed that he had to wait four hours at the airport before getting a negative Covid test.

Hoda will no doubt miss her family in New York during her time in Tokyo

While his travel buddies were free to leave earlier, he had two uncertain Covid results, meaning that it took a little longer before he was allowed to depart.

MORE: Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts looks like a movie star in swimsuit photo

READ: Al Roker left at airport following inconclusive Covid results

When Hoda arrives in Tokyo, she will no doubt be staying at the same hotel as the rest of her NBC co-stars, and judging by footage posted on Al's Instagram account when he arrived there earlier today – it looks like she will be in for a treat!

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.