Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson lead the way to wish Kerry Washington a fabulous birthday The Little Fires Everywhere actress had some fantastic birthday wishes coming her way

Reese Witherspoon and Kate Hudson led the way in wishing their dear friend Kerry Washington a very happy birthday in gorgeous throwback snaps. Reese shared an incredible photo of herself alongside Kerry.

The Little Fires Everywhere actresses both looked flawlessly stunning while smiling and sweetly looking upwards. Reese captioned her birthday post to Kerry: "Happy birthday to amazing friend Kerry Washington!!

You are a brilliant, creative, passionate force of nature and I am constantly inspired by your grace. Not to mention your incredible sense of style… AM I RIGHT?! Sending you love, my sister / my partner / my friend forever!" Reese concluded.

Reese also shared the birthday shot in her stories, and exclaimed "I love this incredible woman soooo much!"

Fans' comments poured in under Reese's post wishing Kerry a happy birthday as well and wondering if there is a more iconic duo than the actresses.

Iconic duo! Reese Witherspoon wished Kerry Washington a happy birthday with this gorgeous shot

Kate Hudson next shared a similarly gorgeous shot of herself alongside Kerry.

Both ladies look stunning in pink outfits, enjoying a moment at some clearly fabulous soiree. Kate included the caption "A very happy birthday to Kerry Washington" in her Instagram Stories post.

Gabrielle Union also joined in on the well wishes taking to Instagram with a beautiful post and writing: "Happy Birthday Kerry Washington. For everything that you do that the world is aware of, and more importantly, all that you do that the world has no clue about, THANK YOU!"

"Thank you for being you and thank you for being a sanctuary in the storm. You are 1 of 1. Let us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there," she concluded.

No word yet as to how Kerry will be celebrating her 44th birthday, but 2021 has already started on a fairly high note for the actress, who was in attendance at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration.

The actress commemorated the event in a special way, and her manicure quickly became a massive hit on social media. The actress popped up on Instagram wearing a chic Autumn Adeigbo plaid suit and leopard-print AGL booties.

“Suited up & ready for the Inauguration Celebration,” Kerry captioned the inauguration outfit snap.

She completed the look with her hair slicked back in a ponytail and rocked a special detail on her deep red nails designed by Kim Truong - ‘Biden’ on one hand and ‘Harris’ on the other.

Kate Hudson also wished Kerry a very happy birthday

Two of her nails were also emblazoned with red, white, and blue stars.

Aside from Kerry rocking the eponymous black-owned brand, people also couldn’t stop talking about her nails in the comments. “The NAILS!!! Yes!” Debra Messing wrote.

“This is fly as hell,” Issa Rae added. “This is a whole [heart eye emoji]," Sophia Bush chimed in.

The fashion designer also praised the look, writing, “Kerryyy!!! I’m incredibly honored to share this day with you.”

