Ella Travolta floors fans with natural beauty as she makes major announcement The 21-year-old is following in her parents' footsteps

Ella Travolta has returned to Instagram to share some exciting news with her fans. The 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston appeared in a video to discuss details of her upcoming new movie – but it was her natural beauty that really got followers talking.

Aspiring actress Ella explained that she is currently in Budapest filming a reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, titled Get Lost.

With a big smile on her face, Ella looked striking on camera with her chic new fringe and smokey eye makeup. "Ohh you are the best of both your parents," one fan told her, while a second added: "Gosh, you look more and more like your mama everyday. So beautiful."

A third wrote: "Ahhh, can't wait to see it! You look beautiful!!" And a fourth stated: "Oh Ella, it's perfect for you!! Congrats!"

Ella pictured with her father and younger brother, Benjamin

Ella's exciting update comes just days after she paid tribute to her late mother, who passed away from breast cancer in July 2020 at the age of 57. Following the release of Kelly's final film, Off The Rails, Ella took to Instagram to reveal her pride for her mom.

Alongside the film's official trailer, she wrote: "I am very proud of my mother's last film and I know she was too. She very much enjoyed the time she had making this wonderful picture and all of the lovely people she got to work with. It is available in UK and Ireland theatres starting Friday July 23rd, 2021!"

Kelly Preston sadly passed away in July 2020

It's been an incredibly difficult time for the family – but John has excelled in his role as a single parent to Ella and her younger brother, ten-year-old Benjamin.

Just last month, 21-year-old Ella shared a poignant public message to her dad in honour of Father's Day, writing: "Daddy, You make parenting look so easy, though it not always is. You make every day better than the one before it. You bring joy to us when we are down. You are our best friend and we love you to the moon and back around.

John and Kelly had been married since 1991

"I hope to be even half as good of a parent as you someday. Happy Father's Day to this incredible man and to all of the amazing Dads out there."

