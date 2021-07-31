This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz pay special tribute to Justin Hartley's wife Happy birthday, Sofia!

This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz have wished Justin Hartley's wife Sofia Pernas a "happy birthday".

The actor paid a special tribute to "beautiful" Sofia on Instagram to celebrate her special day, posting a series of pictures of the two together enjoying oysters at various restaurants.

"This amazing woman makes me laugh out loud every single day. Here’s to taking down oysters all over the world! I love you very much!" Justin, who plays Kevin Pearson on the show, added.

"Happy Birthday, @sofiapernas!" added Chrissy, who plays his sister Kate, while Mandy - who plays mom Rebecca - shared a heart and party hat emoji.

"Yay! Happy birthday!" added Justin's daughter Isabella.

The 44-year-old wed his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia less than a year after they were rumored to have started dating.

Justin shared a series of sweet snaps to celebrate Sofia

Sources close to the couple told People in mid-May that the happy couple "recently" tied the knot.

They made their first red carpet appearance at the MTV TV Movie & TV Awards and rumors of a wedding began circulating as they were both wearing gold bands on their ring fingers.

In October, Justin revealed on SiriusXM's Bevy Smith that despite the gossip surrounding his marital split with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, which was announced in November 2019, he was refusing to let it overshadow his new romance.

The pair were wearing gold bands

"I'm really happy with where I am," he said.

"I'm happy with my career. I'm happy with my personal life. I'm healthy, I'm safe."

Chrishell - who says she was told about the divorce via a text message from Justin - has been candid about her feelings following the demise of their marriage and previously told People: "I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting."

