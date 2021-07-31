Sarah Michelle Gellar wows fans with swimwear selfie as she teases parenthood woes

Sarah Michelle Gellar has wowed fans with a sexy swimwear selfie, while joking about the woes of parenthood.

The Buffy The Vampire Slayer star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the snap, which saw her leaning over in front of the camera, with her blonde locks tucked behind her ear and a smirk on her face.

The simple but sexy black swimsuit had a low cut neckline and high legs, and she paired the look with a slinky gold chain and classic gold studs.

But it was her caption that had friends and fans talking, as she joked: "No one is full of more false hope than a parent that brings a chair to the beach. Or a book” #weekend."

Sarah is mom to two daughters with husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

"Who wrote that? Mark Twain? Dorthy Parker? Anyway, I’m getting it on a T-shirt. I’ll get u one. (Also woah)," pal Lindsay Price jokingly replied, while Reese Witherspoon simply added several fire emojis.

Fans loved the look

"You look amazing," shared Jessica Hall, as Sarah's former Buffy co-star Emma Caulfield commented: "Dayum Gina. That suit!"

Sarah isn't afraid to show off her bikini body as she recently stunned fans with a beautiful swimsuit snapshot taken during her Hawaiian holiday in early July.

The actress was enjoying a tropical getaway and wore a one-shoulder frilly black swimsuit and posed in the crystal blue waters.

Sarah was thrilled to be enjoying a vacation as - like millions of others - she has missed out on her getaways due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and she took a walk down memory lane recently when she shared another swimsuit photo from a girl's trip gone by.

Sarah took a trip down memory lane

In the snapshot, Sarah was wearing a cute black swimsuit and raising a glass in a lush-looking pool, with a stunning backdrop.

The actress captioned the care-free shot: "#howitstarted. This was a year ago today, on a girls trip to Mexico. We snuggled on the couch watching movies, we swam, (we drank) we watched the sunset on the beach and most importantly we hugged a lot.

"We knew there were rumblings of covid coming here, but we had no clue what the year would hold for us or that this would be the last time for over a year we would see each other."

