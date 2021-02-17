Peter Andre moves fans to tears with sweet wedding video

Peter Andre was unable to attend his sister's wedding due to the current pandemic restrictions, but that did not stop him playing a huge part in her special day – the singer recorded a special song for her to walk down the aisle, and fans adored it!

REVEALED: Peter Andre addresses why he and wife Emily keep their kids 'offline'

The Mysterious Girl singer was joined by friend and fellow singer Wendi Harriott and his brother Chris on guitar to perform a version of Diana Ross and Lionel Richie's, Endless Love.

Peter's loyal following was quick to share their love for the sweet gesture and they were also blown away by the star's vocals. One wrote: "Omg peter that was beautiful made me cry absolutely amazing and so special," and another added: "Oh my word, Peter these are the sort of songs you should be singing, I didn't know you had it in you, AMAZING."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre performs virtually at his sister's wedding

The star's sister had put in a request for her brothers to perform at her wedding, even if they couldn't be there in person, but Peter went above and beyond and managed to pull off the most spectacular video for her.

READ: Peter Andre makes sweet revelation about lockdown romance with wife Emily

WATCH: Peter Andre's debut home tour will blow your mind

To accompany the social post, he wrote: "So here it is :)) Endless Love for our sister Debbie on her wedding day. Her request was that if my brothers and I can’t be there (for obvious reasons) then can we sing this for her to walk down the aisle.

Peter Andre's sister Debbie got married in Australia

"Please leave all your messages for Debbie and Joe and show them love for their wedding day. Thanks so much to the lovely @wendiharriott and my legendary brother @mrchrisandre and of course @stuartwalby for editing this magic video for us. Debbie’s insta is @the.beauty.couture @lionelrichie @dianaross."

Peter and Emily had a stunning wedding day themselves in 2015

We think Debbie and Joe will be thrilled with Peter's heartfelt gesture and the outpouring of love from some of his 1.6million fans!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.