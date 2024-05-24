Priscilla Presley gets a new look as she turns 79 and enjoys bittersweet birthday celebrations

Priscilla Presley spent her 79th birthday by enjoying some well-deserved me-time in the hair salon. The wife of Elvis Presley was spotted in a Beverly Hills hair salon where she relaxed with a 45 minute appointment that saw her walking out with her flame-red locks refreshed and gorgeous.

Priscilla wore a camel ribbed polo neck sweater with black pants for the salon moment, which came the morning after she spent the evening at Cipriani, the renowned Italian restaurant also in Beverly Hills.

© AKGS Priscilla Presley was seen at a Beverly Hills hair salon, dedicating 45 minutes to a refreshing hair makeover session

The businesswoman, who was joined by close friends, was spotted arriving at the restaurant as she stepped out of her black Ford Mustang wearing black pants and smart black boots with a block heel, paired with a black shirt with sheer sleeves.

As she left, Priscilla happily posed for pictures for the waiting photographers and politely asked them to step aside so she could access the car.

However it was a bittersweet birthday for Priscilla as she was forced to set the record straight on news that Graceland, her ex-husband Elvis' legendary estate, was undergoing a foreclosure sale.

© AKGS Priscilla departs from an enjoyable dinner with friends at the renowned Cipriani

Earlier in the week it emerged that her granddaughter Riley Keough – who is the sole trustee of Riley's late mom Lisa Marie Presley's estate, The Promenade Trust, and is the heir to Graceland –filed a lawsuit seeking to block Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC (NIPL, LLC) from selling the home, alleging it would be a "fraudulent" sale.

The company claimed in a lawsuit, filed in September against Lisa Marie, that she failed to make good on a $3.8 million loan from 2018, and moreover listed Graceland as collateral. The private lender provided as proof two checks from U.S. Bank made out to Lisa Marie, as well as a loan agreement, signed by her, agreeing to pay the loan in full by May 16, 2022.

In court documents obtained by People, Riley alleged "the note and deed of trust are fraudulent and unenforceable".

© Getty Priscilla, Lisa Marie and Riley in 2015

Taking to Instagram after Riley's lawsuit was made public, Priscilla, who moved into the Tennessee home when she was 18 after she married Elvis, posted a photo of Graceland with the words "it's a scam" emblazoned over it in bright red.

Elvis purchased the home in 1957 for $100,000 at age 22, and 20 years later when he died in 1977 Graceland was reportedly worth $5 million, a $4,900% increase in value from when he first bought it.

© Getty Elvis strolls the grounds of his Graceland estate in circa 1957

Priscilla then made the decision to open Graceland to the public in 1982; it remains one of the country's top tourist destinations and has been credited with saving the Presley family from financial peril due to the $500,000 annual upkeep of the home.

Reports allege that as a tourist destination it generates over $10 million annually, plus a Presley executive told Rolling Stone in 2020 that the estate is worth upwards of $500 million.