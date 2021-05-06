Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah designed her own $300k engagement ring The daughter of Bruce Willis got engaged on Tuesday

Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah shared her surprise engagement with fans on Tuesday after accepting a proposal from her long-term boyfriend Dillon Buss.

Soon after, Tallulah took to Instagram to reveal that she actually had a hand in designing her stunning Asscher cut diamond ring.

Sharing a close-up of the ring, which appears to be at least eight carats and is set in a four-prong yellow gold solitaire, Tallulah said: "I found Anup, @crazygemhunter my new forever friend a few months ago while furiously trying to decode the world of diamonds.

"My fiancé (!!!) is the most understanding precious human noodle and when we began talking about this seriously I told him due to my lowkey (highkey lol) obsessive, perfectionist, micro lens way of viewing special things in my life I knew I had to be in the drivers seat with this one. And of course Dillon understood - because that’s Dillon."

The 27-year-old then praised the work of designer Karina Noel, adding: "I was introduced to another magical friend @karinanoel and together we scoured the world. No stone left unexamined. After much deliberation, we decided on this 1910s elongated Asscher cut forged in a riverbed."

Tallulah's engagement ring is said to cost upwards of $300k

Tallulah continued: "Once we had the stone, Karina and I went to town and after multiple revisions and stressed texts that it needed to feel like it was on a delicaté finger of a resident of Rivendell / Ancient other worldly aliens (Karina — thank you for putting up with my late night FaceTimes and manic sketches) this is the final result!"

She added: "Group effort, so much love, and a lot of patience for a loony toons girl, I am over the moon."

Tallulah's long-term boyfriend Dillon proposed on Tuesday

HELLO! Online spoke to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, and he puts the ring's value north of $300,000.

He said: "Elongated Asscher cuts are a rare breed. This diamond is a stunning example of one that threads the needle of 'long enough to be noticeable' and 'not so long that it looks like an emerald cut.'"

He added: "Especially with a diamond of this size, the elongation makes the diamond look more natural on someone's finger (a square asscher would have looked bulky as it jutted out the sides of her finger). This ring oozes class and elegance."

