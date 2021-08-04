Gwen Stefani's son Kingston publicly supports famous dad Gavin Rossdale in latest post The No doubt star and Bush frontman share three sons

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale co-parent three sons who split their time between their homes.

MORE: Blake Shelton's ex Miranda Lambert shares heartbreaking tribute after devastating family news

Their first-born Kingston is an aspiring singer and is his dad's double, and has an incredibly close bond with the Bush star.

Most recently, the teenager showed his public support for his father after being one of the first to like Gavin's latest Instagram post.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Blake Shelton opens up about being stepfather to Gwen Stefani's children

The dad-of-four had posted a selfie of himself on a boat, and simply captioned in: "Summertime rolls – wish you were here."

MORE: Gwen Stefani reveals name change after marriage to Blake Shelton – fans react

READ: Gwen Stefani melts hearts with youngest son after awkward encounter with ex Gavin Rossdale

Gavin lives in Malibu and often enjoys trips to the beach with his children. For Zuma's birthday last year, the singer took his children for a meal at Nobu along the coast, and it looked like a great time was had by all.

During the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Kingston and his brother Apollo and Zuma stayed in Oklahoma with their mom and stepdad Blake Shelton.

Gavin Rossdale's son Kingston showed his support for his famous dad

Gavin missed his children a lot while they were away, and even took part in some Instagram Lives with Kingston during their time apart – much to the delight of fans.

MORE: Gavin Rossdale shares moving family picture after ex Gwen Stefani's wedding to Blake Shelton

READ: Gwen Stefani's son receives heartfelt message from famous sister Daisy Lowe

The star also gave a rare interview about fatherhood during that period.

Talking to Trunk Nation, he said: "I did the first two weeks with them, then they went to Oklahoma. They're on a 10,000 acre ranch. It's okay for now and that is a real big dilemma for parents with split custody.

Gavin and son Kingston have a close bond

"You're more mindful of like, I know who's around me – no one. And I know who's bringing me the corona – no one is.

RELATED: Gavin Rossdale pays emotional tribute to lookalike son Kingston

MORE: How Gwen Stefani's wedding to Blake Shelton was extra special

"But you send your kids out to someone else and they come back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with. It's a tricky one for all divorced parents."

Gwen Stefani's ex is a doting dad to four children

He added: "I miss them and they should be back. I haven't had them for ten days, 11 days and that's a long time. Normally I have them every five days. At first it was like, cool, you can be super selfish, play that guitar more.

MORE: Gwen Stefani seen with baby bump as son Kingston shares sweet Mother's Day message

MORE: Gwen Stefani confuses fans with religious new tattoo: see the photo

"But now, I'm like, I kind of prefer it when they're around, actually."

The singer is also father to model Daisy Lowe, who he shares with Pearl Lowe.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.