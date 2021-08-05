Billie Eilish shares rare behind-the-scenes moment from the making of second album And that's how it all started

Billie Eilish has already restarted her world domination, now that it's been almost a week since the release of her second studio album, Happier Than Ever.

The singer kept the momentum for the record going with a rare clip she shared with her fans that took them to the very beginnings of the album.

In a series of videos she posted to her Instagram Stories, Billie showed a video she recorded from her laptop, which saw her working on new music with her brother, Finneas.

Finneas starts off the clip by saying, "And then Billie and I wrote this thing," and starts playing the opening chords to the album's title track on the ukulele.

Billie looks at the lyrics she'd written on her phone and sings along to her brother's strumming. She wrote, "just found this," on the clip and even added a crying emoji.

The cover of the album, Happier Than Ever

The part that really made an emphasis on the rarity of the clip was the date, which she showed as being July 2, 2019, more than two years before the album came out.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Billie revealed that the title track was the first she'd written for the album, back during the European leg of her When We All Fall Asleep Tour.

Billie has shared on her social media the happier moments that have come since the second album came out, the follow-up to her record-breaking When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go? from 2019.

The album has already been critically acclaimed and received some of the best reviews of her career, stronger than her debut even.

The Everything I Wanted singer held an album release pool party to mark the occasion

Billie celebrated the album's release with a grand pool party, which included several of her closest friends from within and outside the industry.

"Life is good," she captioned the post where she showed several moments from the party, most of which involved her in the pool and having fun with her friends.

