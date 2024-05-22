Billie Eilish reveals rare details about her relationship with ex Jesse Rutherford

As the singer-songwriter recently revealed, things are perfectly amicable between Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford.

In an unpublished excerpt from her Rolling Stone cover story that surfaced on May 17—the same day her third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft was released—the 22-year-old artist shared rare insights into her relationship with her ex-boyfriend.

“That’s my guy, truly one of my favorite people in the world,” Billie said of Jesse, 32, highlighting their strong bond despite no longer being romantically involved.

Billie also seemed to confirm her current single status, expressing a lighthearted reluctance towards diving back into the dating pool.

“I plan on never dating again,” the nine-time Grammy winner joked, before clarifying, “That’s not true, obviously. But no, I don’t see myself being serious with anyone until I find someone that really feels right to me, and that is not interesting to me right now.”

These comments come a year after Billie’s representative confirmed her split from Jesse. The pair, who were last seen together at Coachella in April 2023, had dated for less than a year before parting ways.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," shared Billie’s rep. "All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single."

Billie echoed this sentiment on her Instagram Stories that August when a fan asked about her relationship with Jesse. “Very very good friends only,” she wrote of The Neighbourhood frontman, adding, "My homie forever."

Billie and Jesse were first romantically linked on October 13, 2022, when they were spotted together at Crossroads Kitchen, a vegan restaurant in West Hollywood.

Their romance became Instagram official on November 1, 2022, when Billie posted a series of photos of their Halloween costumes with the caption, "Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy," complete with a clown emoji.

The couple attended several high-profile events together before their breakup, including the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty and the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala, where they made their public debut.

Since their split, Billie has been more open about her personal life, including her journey with her sexuality, a topic she initially intended to keep private.

Reflecting on her coming out, which made headlines after her Variety interview in December, Billie told Rolling Stone, “The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it. Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other … It takes a while to find yourself, and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.”

Her latest album features the explicit track Lunch, which Billie says played a crucial role in her journey of self-discovery. “

That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real,” the Oscar winner shared. “I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after.” She added, “I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand—until, last year.”