Billie Eilish fans are saying the same thing about new album Happier than Ever Have you listened to the 19-year-old’s new album yet?

Billie Eilish’s fans have been in a frenzy since her new album, Happier than Ever, dropped on Friday - but what have they been saying about the new tunes?

MORE: Mickey Guyton shocks fans with major announcement after historic year

The album has been widely praised by critics, with The Guardian’s review reading: “Listening to a pop star complaining about being a pop star is usually enervating. It says something about Eilish's skill as a songwriter that, in her hands, the topic feels genuinely affecting,” while The Telegraph called it “an optimistic light on a long dark night of Billie's tortured soul”.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Happier than Ever music video clip

Taking to Twitter to discuss the album, one person wrote: "Billie really put me on a roller coaster with #HappierThanEver gurl knows what she's doin' lol bye I’m going to cry again don't talk to me.” Another fan added: “I need to apologise to everyone i know because happier than ever by Billie Eilish is the only album I’ll be listening to for a long time.”

Have you listened to her album yet?

Billie also posted about releasing her new music. Sharing to Instagram, she wrote: “Happier Than Ever my sophomore album is finally out. I can’t even process it. this was the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience I’ve ever had with my music.

MORE: Mumford and Sons star shocks fans as he 'steps away' from band

MORE: Singer Lizzo talks body positivity in her latest interview with Rolling Stone

“Finneas and I were just on cloud 9 making this album I feel… I love every song on this project so so much it literally scares me thinking about putting it out into the world for anyone to listen to. I feel like crying. I grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self-realisation and self-reflection.”

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.