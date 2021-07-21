Billie Eilish unveils unexpected look to tease exciting news She's definitely happier than ever

Billie Eilish has been gearing up for a big release over the past few weeks, and has been upping the excitement level with each social media post she's made.

Her latest Instagram post is the icing on the cake, making her fans go wild and showing off her softer side.

WATCH: Billie Eilish seductively teases exciting news

Billie posted a video of herself sitting on a couch, wearing a cardigan off one of her shoulders, as she holds on to it and softly puts her head down.

She's posing for the camera and simultaneously showing off her gorgeously long nails, softly cradling herself. The video came from the shoot for her new album cover.

"'Happier Than Ever' sophomore album out in 10 days i'm nervousssssss," she wrote in the caption, alluding to the upcoming release of her new album.

The singer has been hyping fans up over the coming of her newest album

Her fans couldn't quite contain their excitement over the singer's look and let loose in the comments section, writing, "LOOK AT HER WHAT THE-" and "NOT BILLIE BEING HOT," and the very kind, "girl im walking my dog wait."

Several also were very excited about the new album, commenting in a fit of caps lock rage, "U GORGEOUS CANT WAIT 10 DAYS I'M SCREAMING," and "10 DAYS UNTIL WE GET TO HEAR THIS MASTERPIECE," and the reassuring, "don't be nervous its gonna be the best."

Billie's blonde look has become synonymous with her second album cycle

The bad guy singer's new album, Happier Than Ever, is scheduled to release on July 30 and will be her second studio record, after her record-breaking debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Billie's blonde locks, long nails, and feminine looks have become a consistent part of her appearance for this era, straying from the frequently changing hair color and looser fits she adopted during her first album cycle.

