Has Billie Eilish just teased new music with her latest post? Is pondering over this post a "lost cause?"

Billie Eilish is giving fans the most cryptic of teasers for upcoming music and they're already losing their minds.

Billie posted a series of selfies on her Instagram showing off her blonde locks.

After two pictures of her, the mystery arises with the third picture, a shot of the wheel of a car. What does it mean? Where is it from? Who’s to say. But the caption is what’s really driving the conversation around the pictures.

Billie captioned the post "nothing but a lost cause" with nothing else to add.

The images and caption come without any context. But fans were able to draw conclusions.

Is Billie Eilish hinting at her latest single?

"LOST CAUSE IS COMING" a fan commented, the top comment on the picture currently. Several others echoed the sentiment, with most of the section filled with ones like "LOST CAUSE" and "YES WBK IT WAS LOST CAUSE" and "LOST CAUSEEEEE" (yes, they’re all in capitals).

Scroll further down and, buried amid the speculation, you’ll find some adoration from some of Billie’s many famous friends, like Naomi Campbell.

There’s good reason for fans to wonder, though. The singer teased last week that a new song from her upcoming album would be dropping this week. And the song Lost Cause is part of the tracklist she shared.

The award-winning singer has a legion of fans

So it's safe to assume why so many people are wondering whether this is a sign that Lost Cause will be her new release this week.

The wheel, on the other hand, is a little more random, but could be from a music video for the song.

Billie's next album is due to come out at the end of July

The song follows the album’s last single, Your Power, released over a month ago and already a top ten hit.

The album, Happier Than Ever, her second full-length studio album, is due to come out on July 30, 2021.

