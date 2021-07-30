Dolly Parton surprises fans with major Reba McEntire collaboration

Country superstars Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton have finally collaborated, after decades in the industry together.

The pair have reworked Reba's classic track Does He Love You, with Dolly sharing that the new version "turned out really good".

"I've always wanted to sing with her, I don't know why we've never done it until now but we really sounded good together," Dolly shared on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live.

"I think the fans are gonna like it."

SEE: Dolly Parton is almost unrecognisable in adorable childhood photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dolly Parton confirms collaboration with Reba McEntire

The 1993 song from Reba originally featured Linda Davis, and the song won a Grammy and a CMA Award.

Dolly recently released her first track in a long time, announcing the release of a new song called Sent From Above that fans can't wait to hear.

MORE: Dolly Parton was advised not to marry her husband - here's the shocking reason why

SEE: Dolly Parton's Nashville home with husband Carl is not what you'd expect

She posted a small snippet of the song on her Instagram with the cover art, featuring her wearing a dazzling gown with butterfly appliqués and her signature long nails.

Dolly shared the news with fans

"Just like the fragrance that inspired it, #SentFromAbove transports you to a heavenly place! Stream my new song today! Link in bio!" she wrote in the caption about the dance-pop influenced track inspired by her new fragrance.

Fans reacted with excitement, with one writing in the comments: "I can hear all the dance/club mixes that will be coming."

The singer celebrated another occasion recently, her husband Carl Thomas Dean's birthday, which she managed to make one of his most exciting.

Dolly recently released her first track in a long time

Dolly dressed up in a black swimsuit and bunny ears for him, trying to recreate a Playboy bunny look, and adding that she'd always wanted to be on the cover of the magazine when she was 75.

"It's always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl. Happy birthday my love," she wrote in the caption of the video she posted about it on Instagram.

Read more HELLO! US stories here