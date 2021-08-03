Savannah Guthrie inundated with support after revealing current struggle at home The Today star has just returned to New York after spending time in Tokyo

Savannah Guthrie had an incredible time in Tokyo where she reported on the 2020 Olympics for Today.

But now she is back home in New York, the mother-of-two is struggling to get to sleep as a result of jetlag.

The TV star shared photos of New York at sunrise on Tuesday, having been wide awake in the early hours of the morning.

Savannah Guthrie breaks heartbreaking news live on air

In the caption, Savannah explained that her jetlag was "no joke" and warned her co-stars Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin – who are both still out in the Japanese capital.

She wrote: "Beautiful city sunrise. speaking of - another involuntary 2am wakeup. jet lag from Japan is no joke - consider yourselves warned, @hodakotb and @craigmelvinnbc."

Fans were quick to send their support to Savannah, with many offering advice on how to conquer her sleep troubles.

Savannah Guthrie revealed she's suffering from jetlag

One wrote: "That's rough! Get as much sunlight as you can. It helped me adjust," while another commented: "Get some melatonin." A third added: "My jetlag was brutal after a trip to India. What a beautiful sunrise though. Hope you get adjusted soon!"

A fourth remarked: "I struggle with jetlag between the USA and the UK. Can't imagine how crazy the jetlag is for you."

Savannah was in Japan for two weeks reporting on the Olympic games for NBC, and revealed it was a dream come true in her career.

Savannah was out in Tokyo for two weeks to report on the Olympics

Ahead of the ceremony in July, Savannah revealed how she was preparing for the big moment. "I'm trying to prepare for the Olympics like an athlete," she said at an NBC preview.

"There are 206 countries represented, so there are a lot of facts to memorize."

The TV star missed the opportunity to host in 2016 because she was pregnant and concerned about the Zika virus.

The Today star was happy to reunite with her children back in New York

The star was excited to return home to New York over the weekend, where she was reunited with her husband and two young children.

On Monday, she returned to the Today studios alongside her co-star Al Roker, who had also returned back to New York after spending a week in Tokyo.

