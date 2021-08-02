Savannah Guthrie unveils news Today viewers have been waiting for Welcome to the team, Hinode!

The Today Show has been giving its regular viewers an in-depth look at the 2020 Olympics over the past few weeks, especially with its top reporters like Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker making their way over to Tokyo.

READ: Savannah Guthrie shares happy family news after leaving TODAY for Tokyo adventure

And as Savannah and Al have returned to the New York City studio, they've finally had the chance to spend more time with an adorable new member of the team, the Today Show's Olympics mascot.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Savannah Guthrie says goodbye to Tokyo

While the mascot remained nameless for most of its tenure in Tokyo, Savannah finally revealed to her followers, after an exciting few days of polling, what the big name would be.

She made the revelation with a selfie she uploaded to her Instagram, writing in the caption, "And the gold for most adorable mascot goes to…. Hinode the TODAY Olympic mascot."

SEE: Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse inside extravagant Tokyo hotel

The big unveiling left her followers in the comments excited and satisfied, with one writing, "The mascot we didn’t know we needed. She is adorable," and another saying, "How can you not smile and feel happy when you see Hinode?!"

Savannah finally welcomed the adorable Hinode to the team

Despite the core team being in Japan for the Today in Tokyo segment of their show, Hinode became one of the most popular members of the team and attracted a lot of fanfare.

The show left the name for their special Olympics mascot in the hands of their viewers, and two days ago, it was announced that the voting ended in a tie, between Hinode (Japanese for "Sunrise") and Kyo-Kuma (Japanese for "Today Bear").

WATCH: Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

MORE: Hoda Kotb's poolside snapshot gets fans talking

Today did recently dive a little more into the mascot's backstory by interviewing the person inside the costume, Phoebe Wiener, who is a member of the show's production team.

The poll for the mascot's official name initially ended in a tie

Speaking to Al in an interview for Today in Tokyo, Phoebe said, "I was a little bit embarrassed and I didn't really want to tell people it was me, but I think they kind of figured it out."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.