Courteney Cox takes us behind-the-scenes of her exciting new project in hilarious video Better get those hours in!

Courteney Cox is nothing if not an extremely hard worker, always willing to put in the effort to go that extra mile towards making her projects a success.

Her most well-known character, Monica Geller from Friends, displayed that same passion. And Courteney let loose a little bit of her inner Monica in a new video she shared.

WATCH: Courteney Cox behind-the-scenes of her new project

The actress took fans behind-the-scenes of her new project for Starz titled Shining Vale, which she has been filming since early July and she will star in and produce.

She started the Instagram reel off by saying, "Here I am on the backlot of Warner Brothers filming my show, Shining Vale.

"There's definitely a lot of time between set-ups, but I don't get bored. No, I see opportunity all around," she continued.

The video then cut to a hilarious montage of Courteney working all around the WB lot, manning a fire truck, serving food at a stall (where she pretended to not know what kim chi was), and giving fans a tour of the lot.

The actress has frequently stated the similarities between her and Monica

At one point, she even gave her co-star Greg Kinnear a COVID test, all soundtracked by Fifth Harmony's Work From Home. She even captioned the clip, "Work Work Work Work."

Fans fell in love with the Cougar Town actress and her hilarious antics, with one commenting, "Once a Monica always a Monica."

A second follower wrote, "You are like a machine! You never stop," and a third just added, "YOU ARE A LEGEND!"

Between working on Shining Vale and directing a music video for Brandi Carlile, Courteney has kept extremely busy. She recently also gave Friends fans something to get excited about.

Courteney announced the release of new Friends merch

The actress partnered with her five other castmates and friends to release a line of exclusive, limited Friends merch that they created and curated themselves.

Courteney also mentioned that she would be donating half of her proceeds to the EBMRF, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and funds for Epidermolysis Bullosa.

