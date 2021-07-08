Courteney Cox's workout accident sparks fan reaction It's very Monica of her

Courteney Cox created a bit of a nostalgia driven stir when she posted a new workout video that didn't have the best ending.

The actress posted a reel to her Instagram showing off her skills on the tennis court, which ended with an unexpected disaster.

The video starts with Courteney perfectly hitting back a ball that's tossed to her from off-screen. But when the second ball came at her, she hit it hard and aimed straight for the camera.

The ball crashed right into the camera and sent it spinning to the floor. Courteney eventually ran up and looked down at it with a face that said, "oh boy, oh no."

"Ooh, that didn't look so good," she said, before saying a quick sorry and running back to join her game. She soundtracked the clip to Montell Jordan's 90s classic This Is How We Do It and simply captioned it with a, "Sorry" and a shrug.

Monica was known for her aggression when it came to sports, particularly terrifying her husband

The video spurred a hilarious reaction from several people, including Kaley Cuoco, who left an abundance of laughing emojis, and Diane Keaton, who could only manage a few shocked faces. Derek Blasberg wrote, "I’m never being your ball boy."

However, the nostalgia of it wasn't lost on fans, who were reminded of the time Courteney's character on Friends, Monica Geller, tried playing tennis with her husband, Chandler, and his boss, letting her competitiveness shine.

"That's why Chandler doesn't play doubles tournaments with you," one fan wrote, with another saying, "I thought Monica was good enough to break Chandler's racket." And a third agreed, saying, "I think Monica Geller inhabited her body again."

Courteney reunited with several of her famous friends for a 4th of July shindig

The star recently shared pictures from her 4th of July get-together, where she reunited with the other ladies of Friends, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston, along with close friend Laura Dern.

