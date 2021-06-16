Courteney Cox shares picture of decadent birthday cake We want a slice of this!

Courtney Cox turned 57 earlier this week, and when she shared a picture of her decadent chocolate cake, we instantly wanted a slice.

MORE: Friends stars' real-life homes revealed: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and more

The beautiful cake towered high, with chocolate oozing all around, and it was topped with hundreds of sweets, some of which were also embedded into the side.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Courteney Cox and daughter Coco beautifully perform Hamilton song

We wouldn't be surprised that if when Courtney sliced into it, there were more sweets in the middle.

The cake also featured six candles, so the Scream star needed to blow them out fast, if she didn't want her beautiful stone kitchen filled with melted chocolate.

Courteney was joined by her daughter, Coco, in the snap, with the teenager planting a kiss on her mom's head.

"Thanks for all the birthday love," the actress captioned her photo.

On the star's birthday, she got a beautiful message from her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston, who shared a throwback clip of the pair.

The cake looked sumptuous

The throwback footage, which played 50 Cent's In Da Club in the background, showed the two stars walking hand-in-hand before transitioning to a clip from their recent reunion.

MORE: Courteney Cox delights fans with rare family video from sprawling Malibu garden

MORE: Courteney Cox's daughter shows off rare talent as Friends star celebrates early Mother's Day

"Happy Birthday to this ridiculously special human @courteneycoxofficial," remarked the Rachel Green star. "Time flies when you’re having fun!"

She then uploaded an intimate snap of the pair with Courteney's pet dogs. "Who loves ya baby," added Jennifer.

And it wasn't long ago that Courteney's daughter was celebrating her 17th birthday, and the doting mom made it a night to remember.

The teen enjoyed a socially distanced birthday party complete with food trucks, which went down well with the entire family.

Taking to Instagram, the Cougar Town star shared a selfie of herself standing in front of Raising Cane's food van, and wrote alongside it: "Thank you @raisingcanes for making Coco's birthday so full-filling! Deelicious!"

Courteney shared several snaps of her daughter

Coco splits her time between Courteney's Malibu home and her dad's family home.

Courteney shares her daughter with ex-husband David Arquette, who also shares sons Charlie and Augustus with wife Christina McLarty.

Paying tribute to her daughter, she shared a series of photos of herself with Coco taken at various stages in her life – from baby to teenager – and wrote: "Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.