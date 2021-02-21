Salma Hayek wows in lace as she celebrates special family occasion with stepdaughter The Frida actress is a doting stepmother to her husband's three children

Salma Hayek often shares glamorous selfies on social media, but prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight.

However, over the weekend, the Frida actress delighted fans after sharing a rare photo with her stepdaughter Mathilde, as she celebrated the 20-year-old's birthday.

The Hollywood star posted a gorgeous selfie of herself and Mathilde, and as always, the actress looked stylish, dressed in a white lace top.

In the caption, Salma wrote: "Happy Birthday my champion, you are such a bright light in our lives. I love you to the moon and back."

Mathilde is the only daughter of Salma's husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. The French businessman is also father to sons Francois, 23, and Augustin, 14, who he shares with ex-wife Dorothée Lepère.

Salma Hayek looked gorgeous in lace as she celebrated her stepdaughter's birthday

Salma and Francois-Henri are parents to daughter Valentina, 13, who recently featured in a very rare photo with her famous mum on social media.

During the pandemic, Salma and her family have been staying at their family home in London, following a getaway to Greece last summer.

While the actress is enjoying spending quality time with her daughter at home, the star admitted that the pandemic has been hard for her teenager, especially during the lockdown.

Salma with husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their daughter Valentina

She told The Telegraph: "Lockdown was very difficult for teenagers. "My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

The actress loves nothing more than being a mum and opened up about parenthood during an interview with The Guardian. "I have never been apart from Valentina for more than a week – even when my husband and I went on our honeymoon, we were only without her for one week," she said.

Earlier in the month, Salma marked a double celebration on 14 February, which was both Valentine's Day, and her wedding anniversary.

The actress and Francois tied the knot in 2009, and Valentina was there at her parents' special day as a flower girl, just shy of her second birthday.

Salma and Francois-Henri celebrated their wedding anniversary on 14 February

The actress was 41 when she welcomed her daughter and has always stood by the fact she says she's a better mum for being older.

"I feel that I've done enough things in life where I can appreciate the time I spend with her as my No. one priority and not feel I’m missing out on something," she said after her birth.

"I feel I’m a lot more patient. I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world."

