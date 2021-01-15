Salma Hayek shares incredibly rare photo with daughter for heartfelt reason The star has shares her daughter with her husband

Salma Hayek keeps her teenage daughter out of the spotlight, but she made an exception on Thursday when she shared an image of Valentina on Instagram.

The Frida actress, 54, took a stroll down memory lane as she posted an adorable throwback snapshot with Valentina.

In the photo, Salma was gripping her little girl’s hand and they were both laughing as they were running through a busy street.

The star captioned the photo: "The good old days when I would run around with my little girl and without a mask."

Salma was of course making reference to pre COVID-19 days, when life was certainly much simpler.

Salma's daughter is now 13-years-old

Valentina was only about four years old in the photo, but she's now a teenager.

She turned 13 in September and Salma opened up about how tough the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown has been for her only child.

"Lockdown was very difficult for a teenager," Salma said in an interview with the Telegraph after the first lockdown. "My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Salma and Valentina in 2016

Salma - who was 41 when she had her daughter with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault - rang in Valentina's thirteenth birthday with a glowing tribute to her.

She posted a gorgeous snapshot of her cradling Valentina as a baby and wrote: "Valentina, I never wished for someone to exist as much as I wished for you to come into my life.

Valentina is Salma and Henri's only child

"Thank you for showing up thirteen years ago on a day like today, 'Peace Day', to illuminate our lives. You are my greatest teacher, my greatest joy and my greatest hope.

"I loved you before you were born and I’ll love you forever. Happy birthday, my shining star."

