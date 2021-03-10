Salma Hayek shares beautiful sunset photo with lookalike teen daughter - and fans say the same thing They enjoyed a mother-daughter day out

Salma Hayek is notoriously private when it comes to her teenage daughter, Valentina, but on Wednesday she took to Instagram to share a stunning snapshot with her.

The Bliss star, 54, had taken time out of her busy schedule to have some mother-daughter time with her offspring - and she did it with an unusual pastime.

While shopping is still off-limits due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the pair could go quad biking on the sand.

Salma posted a photo sitting behind Valentina on the vehicle and giving her an enormous hug. But she kept her daughter’s face out of the picture as she kept her crash helmet on.

"Desert love," she captioned the image, which sparked a major response from her fans, who were delighted to see a photo of the duo, albeit it an eclipsed version.

"Beautiful," wrote one, while a second said: "OMG you two," and a third commented: "Desert beauties".

Salma snuggled up to her daughter for the sunset photo

While Valentina covered up her pretty features, past photos prove she's her mum's double.

Salma has spent much of the pandemic at her home in London where she lives with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their daughter.

Recently she posted a throwback with Valentina when she was a little girl and captioned it: "The good old days when I would run around with my little girl and without a mask."

Salma shares her daughter with husband Henri-Francois Pinault

Valentina turned 13 in September, and Salma has been open about how she's struggled with being stuck at home.

"Lockdown was very difficult for a teenager," Salma said in an interview with the Telegraph after the first lockdown. "My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it. She also really missed her friends."

Salma clearly has a close relationship with her daughter, who she had when she was 41.

Of becoming a mum later in life, she's said it made her a better parent.

