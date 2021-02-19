January Jones’ now-and-then photo proves she doesn’t age The A-lister took to Instagram

January Jones shared a throwback photo on Thursday, and it will make you do a double take!

Throwing it back to a bygone decade, January proved that she's barely aged a day.

The actress smiled from ear-to-ear as she posed alongside two friends, and in the comment section beneath January's snap, one fan hit the nail on the head writing: "Omg do you even age?!?! What’s your secret?"

January's throwback

Days earlier, the 43-year-old proved just how little she's aged when she took again to social media, this time to share a stunning picture of herself in a white dress.

January looked absolutely gorgeous in the crisp, white, flowing dress that also featured a large pink bow detail.

The frock, from Rodarte, had a similar vibe to something January's character from Mad Men would wear to socialize during the day.

Compare the two side-by-side, she's barely aged a day!

January topped off the look with her bob hair styled in a flip and fresh makeup.

In the comments one fan said: "I miss Betty Draper," while another wrote "This feels so right."

Throughout the lockdown period, the stylish star has also been dropping jaws by sharing snaps of herself looking gorgeous in a variety of stylish swimsuits – with our favourite being her pink gingham all-in-one.

January's social media posts prompted a US publication to allege that her "attention-grabbing bikini pictures" have worried her friends and claimed it was a "desperate cry for attention".

In a tongue-in-cheek post, January shared a screenshot of the report and wrote: "They've discovered my secret. Consider this my public apology to my 'friends'." Kiernan then joked: "It worries me how hot you are, yes." Chrissy Teigen teased: "It was me. I'm worried."

