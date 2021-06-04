January Jones shares 'mood-boosting' soapy selfie from the shower The X-Men star revealed her pro tip!

January Jones lathered up for a snapshot on Thursday which none of her fans thought they'd ever see.

The Mad Men actress, 43, is used to dressing to impress with her stunning selfies from her LA home, but this one was very different.

January brought fans into the shower with her when she posted a picture on Instagram in a very sudsy state.

WATCH: January Jones makes impressive entrance into living room at LA home

Her bobbed hair was piled on top of her head and covered in bubbles as she revealed: "Pro tip: When overtired, make shampoo art to boost your mood."

January was makeup-free in the fun photo which was bound to have got her fans smiling.

The star is currently filming a new project but still managed to sneak in some family time when she met up with her sister, Jina.

January showed off her silly side

January posted a photo on social media and not only do they look so alike, they were dressed the same too.

The pair were both wearing tops with red roses on them and sunglasses too. January was beaming in the snapshot whereas Jina looked less than impressed.

January captioned the image: "Sister just showed up dressed the same as me. Black pants too. Soulmates or relationship conformity?"

January normal looks very glam

But Jina commented on January's post with a witty quip when she wrote: "Except yours is Rodarte and mine is Forever21."

The Hollywood star's fans loved the photo and their exchange and said: "It's fun to have a sibling," and, "her face says it all".

January has two sisters, Jacey and Jina, and the latter is an actress too. She's also a mum to her only child, Xander, but she has never revealed who the nine-year-old's father is.

Back in 2017, January opened up about raising her son as a single mother, telling Red magazine: "I just don’t feel I need a partner. Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely.

"It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it."

