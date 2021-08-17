9-1-1's Angela Bassett celebrates turning 63 with beautiful bikini selfie on the beach She looks so youthful!

Angela Bassett turned heads on Monday with a birthday snapshot which showcased her youthful good looks.

The 9-1-1 actress rang in her 63rd year with a beach photo in which she looked like a woman half her age.

Angela appeared to be in a tropical location as she gazed up at the sun wearing a brightly coloured bikini top and oversized sunglasses. She added hooped earrings and a bandana and was revelling in the gorgeous weather.

Angela captioned the post: "Hey Everybody, you good? Just out here being thankful for my many birthday greetings, blessings & an abundance of LOVE."

Her message was met with an abundance of well-wishes from fans who commented: "OMG," and, "gorgeous," with others branding her "a goddess".

Angela's famous friends also chimed with Halle Berry writing: "Happy birthday my leo sister! here’s to many more glorious rotations around the sun," and Tiffany Haddish added: "Happy Birthday I can’t wait to work together! Well I can, but cause my manifest gun is slow, so I am working on getting it recalibrated. I love you #angelabassetBestactressalive."

Angela turned 63 and thanked fans for their well-wishes

It’s hard to believe Angela is 63 and has been gracing our screens for more than 30 years, but she insists she’s not obsessed by age.

"You don’t really know what to say when someone says: 'Oh my God, you look so good,'" she told Net-A-Porter. "What do they expect? For you to be completely broken down?"

Angela works hard to stay fit and healthy

That’s not to say Angela doesn’t work hard to stay in shape and maintain a healthy lifestyle. While you won’t find her hitting up that gym at 4am she does love a workout session or two.

Even when her personal trainer isn’t on hand she ensures she squeezes in a 30-minute cardio and weights workout from wherever she can.

