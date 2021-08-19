Scarlett Moffatt shares candid swimsuit photo - and causes a big stir Her caption was EVERYTHING

Scarlett Moffatt had a powerful message to share with her fans this week. The star is currently enjoying a sunshine break in Antigua with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson, and on Wednesday she decided to share a snapshot from their holiday to promote body positivity.

Fun-loving Scarlett, 30, posted a brilliant photo showing her leaping into the ocean, wearing a grey, patterned swimsuit, a lifesaver around her waist, a snorkel and a flipper.

In the caption, she wrote: "Don't let your mind bully your body. Don't ever worry so much about your physical appearance that you let it stop you doing something you love or from having fun or from seeing friends or family or trying to find love.

"Don't think aww I'll do that once I look a certain way. Because YOU my friend are bloody PERFECT just as you are RIGHT NOW."

Fun-loving Scarlett shared this holiday snap with her fans

Her message resonated with her xx followers. "The amount of things I've missed out on due to hating myself x.... We have to live life to the full...," one confessed. A second added: "I so needed to read this today. Thank you xxx."

"I needed this caption more than you know. Thank you for being you," a third echoed, while a fourth stated: "I think this might be the happiest photo on Instagram. Love you x."

The star is soaking up the sun in Antigua with boyfriend Scott

Of course, Scarlett's biggest supporter is her boyfriend, Scott. The couple started dating in 2019 and earlier this year moved into their dream home together.

Fans have been given an insight into their relationship thanks to their joint podcast, Scarlett Moffatt Wants to Believe, which they launched in May 2020.

The couple have been dating since 2019

She revealed at the time: "The day has arrived. Since I was a little girl I've been obsessed with conspiracy theories and now I’ve got my own podcast about it I honestly can’t believe it. Me and my boyfriend Scott chat about conspiracies from the moon landing to illuminati to tiger king to aliens."

Scarlett later appeared on Loose Women to talk about the podcast and life in lockdown, telling the panel: "My boyfriend Scott thinks it's a load of rubbish, because I said when I was about ten, a massive beam of light went into my bedroom window and then I had a dream.

"But I think they wanted me to think it was a dream that I had been visited by aliens, but Scott seems to think that it was just a car headlight and that it was probably a dream."

