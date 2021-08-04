Scarlett Moffatt in tears as she's inundated with support over bikini photo Her emotional post inspires fans to love their bodies

Scarlett Moffatt took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an inspiring body confidence message with her adoring fans.

The former Gogglebox star posted a photo of herself looking fantastic in a blue and white floral bikini. She revealed that she had not worn a bikini in five years, but is finally ready to do so while on holiday in Antigua.

She shared a positive message with fans encouraging them not to try to fit into a "certain category".

The TV star wrote a lengthy post about why she has decided to start wearing bikinis again after so many years of not feeling confident enough to.

"This shouldn’t be a big deal but it is and I’m actually crying whilst writing this. It’s took me so many years to gain confidence with my body. I’ve let it down at times and missed out on holidays and nights out because I’ve not liked what I’ve seen in the mirror. But hey after 5 years of not daring to wear a bikini I’m actually doing it!"

She continued: "So I hope this gives you the confidence to buy that dress, that bikini, not miss out just because your body doesn’t fit into a certain category (because let me tell you all these things are made up nobody is too slim, too curvy, too athletic, too many stretch marks, too much cellulite). LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE"

Scarlett's body positive selfie!

Fans were highly supportive of the 30-year-old presenter.

One commented: "Have the best time!!! Also need to know where that 2 piece is from" followed by the red heart emoji and the flame emoji.

Another wrote: "You are a beautiful light in this world Scarlett, never let anyone (or yourself) dull that sparkle".

Scarlett rocking a red lip

Someone also commented: "You absolute superstar. You are stunning and beautiful in every way! Embrace who you are. Life is too flipping short!"

