Scarlett Moffatt took to Instagram on Wednesday to update her fans on her week, revealing that she has a dentist appointment on Saturday and intends to have the gap in her front teeth closed.

"I get my new gnashers on Saturday. Mind the gap. Gap will be gone. Which is exciting," she told the camera with a smile on her face.

The TV star also revealed that she would be trying to use Instagram filters less, saying that she felt "guilty of sometimes overly using filters".

Scarlett explained: "Also you may notice no filter on my face, that's cause I've realised that I am guilty of sometimes overly using filters, and I think it's important we remember this is what skin looks like. It's not super smooth with butterflies floating around in real life."

The former I'm A Celebrity star's social media followers also no doubt noticed that her hair was a darker shade of brunette.

Scarlett took to Instagram

The 30-year-old explained: "She's dyed her hair! Nae more roots. I was going to try and go auburn, I got the stuff in for it, then I thought just wait until the salons are open again and I'll go and see Brad and he can do it for us. Because if I try and do it… I just have a feeling that it would have gone wrong. Advise on board, I took it, I listened to you."

As for the rest of her day, Scarlett and her adorable pet dog Bunny were watching builders carry out work on Scarlett's home.

"As you can hear we're on a building site. Bunny is literally just watching all the construction work going on. Look how cute she is!" she told her fans.

