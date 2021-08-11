Ben Shephard updates fans on recovery following shock accident

Ben Shephard is still recovering from a painful injury, but he's determined to get back to normal as soon as he can, at least if a video he posted to social media is any indication.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the dad-of-two shared a short clip that showed him making use of two therapeutic devices.

While one worked his muscles, causing his leg to twitch uncontrollably, the other was a cuff attached to his lower leg.

Ben captioned the video: "Doubling down on rehab. @complex_UK Firing the quadrangle. @physiolabtechnologies compressing and reducing the swelling."

The star revealed back in June that he had fractured his leg and ruptured his ACL – ouch!

The following month he had to have surgery and shared an update with fans from his hospital bed.

Ben shared a glimpse of his recovery journey with fans

The GMB co-host thanked followers for their support soon after undergoing surgery.

"Hi there everybody, thank you for all the amazing love and messages," he said in the clip, which was shared to his Instagram Stories.

"For those who didn't know I ruptured my ACL and tore my meniscus in my knee playing football. That's how it looks at the moment. That's not fake tan by the way. I promise, despite my Essex roots, I didn't fake tan before my surgery."

The star has been supported by his wife Annie

Ben continued: "They've repaired the ACL and the meniscus and now starts the rehab, the very slow, long rehab. However, I have to say, the painkillers seem to be doing the job right now."

The fitness-mad presenter was soon working hard to recover his strength, and he had some good news to share at the end of July, when he shared a glimpse inside his latest session with his physiotherapist, Mo.

"Trying to stimulate the quad – and force the knee to extend straight – Mo likes to hurt me," he explained.

But he had a positive update at the end of the session, as he shared that he had succeeded.

