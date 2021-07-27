Mick Jagger breaks silence after son Gabriel, 23, marries at Rupert Murdoch's home The singer celebrated his 78th birthday on Monday

Mick Jagger has taken to Instagram after it was revealed that Gabriel, his youngest son with ex Jerry Hall, married earlier this month.

Sharing a picture on his 78th birthday, the Rolling Stones star thanked his two million followers for the well wishes and revealed how he had spent the day.

WATCH: Mick Jagger thanks fans for the birthday wishes

"Thanks so much for all your birthday wishes," he captioned the post, which showed him leaning against a yurt. The father-of-eight didn't mark the special occasion by himself, as judging by the comments, his son Lucas, 23, from his relationship with Luciana Gimenez, was with him.

"Love u Dadda. Great picture wonder who took it," Lucas commented on the snap, which received over 200,000 likes in just 12 hours.

Mick spent the day in the outdoors

The singer also received a special message from his daughter Georgia May Jagger, who posted several purple hearts on his snap, as well as sharing two pictures on her Instagram Stories.

Mick's birthday comes just two weeks after he witnessed his son Gabriel marry Swiss socialite Anouk Winzenried in a small ceremony at Gabriel's step-father Rupert Murdoch's Oxfordshire home, Holmwood House.

They later released a stunning portrait taken on the special day which saw Gabriel in a navy suit with an off-white boutonniere and light pink tie.

Gabriel married Anouk earlier this month

Anouk, whose age is unknown, wore a classic beaded off-white dress with spaghetti straps and a deep V-neck. Her hair was swept back in a classy half-up and down style and she paired her look with silver seahorse earrings.

Anouk's LinkedIn page reveals that she studied psychology and philosophy at the University of Otago, and has previously worked in real estate for British company Savills.

The pair reportedly met in Mustique, a Caribbean archipelago nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where Anouk used to work. Gabriel is a magazine editor.