Janette Manrara reveals happiness at return to dancing The Strictly Come Dancing star left the show earlier this year

Former Strictly pro Janette Manrara will no doubt have delighted fans with the news that she's working on a new project.

The star took to her Instagram Stories to share a video with her followers on Wednesday.

Standing outside a building wearing a sleeveless white Skechers top and pretty makeup with her long brown hair neatly styled, Janette beamed as she spoke directly to camera.

She said: "Doing some dancing today… she's a happy girl dancing, yay!"

She didn't specify what she was working on but it's clear that she isn't ready to hang up her dancing shoes after announcing that she was leaving the BBC show earlier this year.

The end of the year will look very different for the Floridian as she steps up to host Strictly spin-off It Takes Two instead of appearing on the main show alongside her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec.

Announcing the news on The One Show, she explained that appearing on the show was one of her "favourite parts" about performing on Strictly.

The star announced her exit from Strictly earlier this year

Janette has made some great friends on the show, as she proved earlier this week when the 37-year-old paid tribute to one of her former co-stars, Ukrainian dancer Nadiya Bychkova, who turned 31 on Tuesday.

The star shared a video featuring herself, Nadiya and fellow pro dancer Luba Mushtuk on a speedboat, and the high speeds meant that Nadiya's hair and eyelashes were going everywhere!

Thankfully Nadiya saw the funny side, as she and her friends were laughing throughout the clip.

Janette's husband Aljaz will continue to dance on the show

The video wasn't the only thing Janette shared to mark Nadiya's big day, as she also posted some black-and-white clips of the pair playing with a sunglasses filter.

She also included a short video of them strutting into a marketplace to the tune of Fergie's Glamorous and a snapshot of them eating in a restaurant.

