Strictly's Janette Manrara discusses appearance change in new video from bed The Strictly Come Dancing star is looking fabulous as ever

Janette Manrara opened up about one aspect of her appearance that she's glad to have changed in a new video on Sunday.

The star took to her Instagram Stories, where she addressed her fans as she enjoyed a lie-in.

Speaking directly to camera, the glamorous dancer revealed that she would be interviewing her aesthetic expert on the social media platform as she praised him for his help with improving her skin.

Janette said: "I'm going to be doing an Instagram Live with Dr Ahmed, the aesthetics doctor. He's the gentleman who's been helping me with my skin and my pigmentation issues and he's amazing, I really like him."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Janette Manrara discusses appearance change as she shares video from bed

The presenter's skin looked flawless in the makeup-free video, and no doubt she'll want to keep it that way as she takes on a new role later in the year.

The former Strictly pro is moving on to host spin-off show It Takes Two, while her husband Aljaz Skorjanec continues to dance on the main programme.

The star loves to get glammed up

The couple recently celebrated not only their fourth wedding anniversary but ten years together, and the duo opened up about how they keep their relationship strong on their podcast, Twist and Shout.

"Kindness shows grace, it shows understanding, it shows support, it shows comfort, all those words kind of fall beneath the umbrella of the word kindness," explained Janette.

The 37-year-old went on: "One of the biggest things I think in our marriage is, we really really try and be kind to each other. Kindness is about friendship as well and you and I as husband and wife feel like we've got a friendship."

Janette and Aljaz have been together for a decade

Speaking to HELLO! about her decision to step down from Strictly, Janette admitted that it would allow the couple to think about starting a family.

She said: "We definitely want to be parents and this has given us an opportunity to really take a look at that part of our lives and see what we can do moving forward."

