Gary Lineker over the moon as sons celebrate major achievement Congratulations to the Lineker boys!

Gary Lineker has been spending a lot more time with his sons since stepping away from his role at BT Sport and wrapping up coverage of the Euros 2020.

And on Thursday, the doting dad was filled with pride for three of his boys, as they lifted the trophy in a cricket cup final for a small league. The team will now head off to the play-offs.

WATCH: Gary Lineker's sons celebrate sporting success

On his Instagram, the former footballer shared a clip of the team's celebrations, as they sprayed champagne and chanted: "We love you Sharpish, we do!"

Sharing his joy, Gary wrote: "Congratulations to @sharpishlms on their cup final win in @lastmanstandslondon. Chuffed for my 3 lads @harry_lineker @tobiaslineker @anguslineker. Well played."

Some of Gary's sons were among those who responded to the post. Angus said: "Cheers padre," while Harry added: "Scenes."

Another proud fan wrote: "Well done guys. You've got one proud Papa," while others posted raised hand emojis.

Gary's sons celebrated their achievement

Earlier this month, Angus had another reason to celebrate, as he marked his birthday, and his father shared a rare picture with him for the special event.

The 60-year-old shared a snap of the pair together, as they both held wine glasses, and captioned the post: "Happy birthday to this fine young man. Have a great one son, @anguslineker."

Fans were quick to react to the post and send birthday messages to Angus - although a large number found themselves distracted by the similarities between father and son.

"2 peas in a pod!" one follower noted while a second remarked: "Apples don't fall far from the trees, as they say." "Dad's double!" a third wrote.

Gary shares four sons with his ex-wife, Michelle Cockayne. The couple were married from 1986 until May 2006 and are proud parents to George, 29, Harry, 27, Tobias, 25, and 24-year-old Angus.

Gary is a doting father to his sons

Despite being one of the country's most acclaimed football stars, Gary admitted he still struggles to impress his children.

He recently shared a funny exchange with George on Twitter after his oldest son took to social media with a post that read: "The old man's just been a question on The Chase, now he's made it."

In response, the quick-witted star wrote: "Finally, something that impresses you."

