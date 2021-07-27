Gary Lineker twins with sons as they enjoy family holiday in Ibiza The family have spent some days together abroad

Gary Lineker vowed to spend more time with his sons earlier this year, when he announced his departure from BT Sports after six years, and that's exactly what he has been doing this summer.

On Monday, the presenter shared a rare family photo featuring himself alongside three of his sons, George, 29, Harry, 28, and Angus, 23, during a recent holiday to Ibiza.

"Stunning few days in beautiful Ibiza. Great that the lads popped out too," he captioned the picture, which showed them all at a restaurant.

In the picture, Harry and Angus could easily be mistaken for Gary's twins as they all looked alike in sunglasses, with the footballer opting for a pair from his latest Lineker edit with Vision Express.

Gary Lineker with three of his sons

The father-of-four became the brand's ambassador earlier this year and spoke exclusively to HELLO! about his future plans with his sons.

"It's important to spoil yourself every once in a while if you're able to, and for me, that means taking time out to spend time with my family, or on my passions.

"I've made no secret of my ambition to follow Leicester City on their European travels next season and I hope to be able to take my four sons with me on this adventure – which I know won't be cheap!"

The former footballer shared several pictures from his time away

While Gary has now been travelling for work and pleasure for the past few months, during lockdown last year he spent a lot of time at home – and it was thanks to this that he found a new love for cooking.

"I am passionate about fitness and wellbeing, which I think is very important for physical and mental health. Particularly in lockdown, I have also found a love for healthy cooking.

Gary has vowed to travel Europe whilst supporting Leicester City

"My signature dish is gambas al ajillo – prawns in garlic, something I fell in love with during my time playing for Barcelona."

