HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards: vote for your Star Mum nominee

HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards: Star Mum nominee

It's fair to say there is a lot of excitement in the room when the judges for the HELLO! Inspiration Awards 2021 gather together. They are also very pleased they get to honour the people who go above and beyond to help others - a virtue that has become increasingly important during the pandemic – by sifting through the nominations for two very special categories for our annual ceremony.

"I love these awards, it's one of the highlights of the year," returning judge Lorraine Kelly tells HELLO!. "It's a wonderful opportunity to say thank-you to people who've done amazing things, especially right now. I think all of these incredible nominees are winners and have made such a difference with their generosity and kindness."

Joining television star Lorraine on the judges' panel this year are BBC Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope, newsreader Kate Silverton, HELLO!'s editor in chief Rosie Nixon and this year's host Anita Rani, who are all taking part for a second year a row.

"What an honour to be asked to present this year's awards," Anita tells us. "The ceremony is always a room full of joy and celebration, acknowledging some incredible people." The Star Mum and the #HelloToKindness categories are the only ones voted for by our readers.

Anita Rani is this year's host

The winners will secure an overnight stay at a plush London hotel, and be among the fabulous celebrities attending this year's awards. They will also receive the A-list treatment with a pampered VIP hair and makeup package before taking home a goody bag worth hundreds of pounds.

The Star Mum award, which is sponsored by luxury childrenswear retailers Childrensalon, honours mothers who, while raising their family, still find the time to help others in need. It also focuses on women who may have overcome remarkable personal challenges.

Simply read the stories below then scroll down to where you can vote for your favourite nominee.

Emma Goulding

Emma has been raising her teenage twin boys and two of her sister's children alone after her husband Jamie passed away after a short battle with cancer in 2019. Despite living in a small flat with the children while waiting to be rehoused, she still finds the time to work as a part-time childminder. "She is such an inspiring woman, always so strong and cheerful," says one friend.

Nicola Enoch

As a mother of two, including son Tom, 17, who has Down Syndrome, Nicola has set up Warwickshire support group called Ups and Downs to help deliver information and support to fellow parents of children with the same condition. She personally replies to all queries and is working with maternity units across the country to educate them about positive communication. Nicola, who lives in Leamington Spa, has also created the Positive About Down syndrome website.

Saadia Mughal

East London-based Saadia, 38, is raising three children with the eldest two diagnosed with health conditions which have left them both wheelchair-bound. Haleema, 13, has lost mobility and functional abilities due to an unknown condition while her brother Ibrahim, 11, was born with a form of cerebral palsy who cannot walk or talk. "Her life revolves around the needs of her kids – and Saadia never fails to help anyone who asks and never complains, she just keeps going with a smile on her face," says a friend.

