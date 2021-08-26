Alex Jones shares intimate photo with newborn baby daughter The new mum had been up all night

New mum Alex Jones delighted her fans on Wednesday when she shared a gorgeous photo with her baby daughter. The One Show presenter, who welcomed her third child on Saturday with husband Charlie Thomson, was pictured on "the night shift" feeding her new addition, whose name is yet to be revealed.

Alex was seen resting against the headboard of her bed, with the infant cradled close to her chest. Despite the late hour, the 44-year-old presenter looked the picture of happiness.

She wrote: "The night shift. Emergency workers, supermarket staff, cabbies, factory workers, lorry drivers, D.Js, fellow breastfeeders. Whatever your reasons for being awake through the night, I’m thinking of you."

Alex's post was met by an influx of supportive comments from her Instagram followers, including Myleene Klass, who wrote: "Sending you love Mama x".

Others were loving her message of solidarity, with one sharing: "Fellow breastfeeder currently feeding. And when not on maternity leave a Nurse. 24/7 nightshifts for this Mama. Congratulations." Another commented: "Hospitality staff clocking off! xx Shes gorg".

Alex - who is already a mum to sons Teddy, four, and Kit, two - shared an insight into her labour with fans by posting a number of candid behind-the-scenes snaps.

Alex shared a gorgeous photo with her newborn baby

Her husband Charlie made her laugh while she was in a birthing room, as he started rearranging things on the shelf before things got too much and he had a doze.

As he slept on the bed, Alex joked: "Even he got a bit bored as we waited for contractions. Reminded him later of how many babies have probably been born on that beanbag!"

The One Show star has yet to announce her baby daughter's name

In a post announcing her daughter's birth, Alex said: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21.

"Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

Confirming they will announce the name shortly, the proud mum added: "It still doesn't feel real!!! Thank you to everyone at the Queen Charlotte hospital for all your support again, especially super midwife Audrey. Name will be incoming soon xx."