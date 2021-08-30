Alex Jones shares rare date night picture with husband

Alex Jones gave her followers an insight into her social life on Sunday evening - sharing a gorgeous date night picture of herself and husband Charlie Thomson, before they had children.

In the lovely photograph, the fresh-faced pair can be seen on their travels, enjoying each other's company, looking super stylish. Alex wore a bold, asymmetric neckline top and shorts, and Charlie looked smart in a blue check shirt. The Welsh star wrote: "This has just popped up on my phone. Us in Vietnam 6 years ago...carefree, not sleep deprived, fuelled by lovely peaceful meals and tequila...but would we go back? Absolutely not! Well, maybe for the odd weekend!!"

The One Show host welcomed a baby girl into the world last week and has been updating fans with adorable moments of her newborn daughter ever since.

Alex shared a throwback snap

On Saturday, the 44-year-old showed her son Teddy, four, learning how to hold his new baby sister. Cute!

Alex gave birth to her first daughter last week

The BBC star shared the gorgeous snap on her Instagram Stories, as Teddy sat down and carefully held his sister in his arms. Dad Charlie was supervising the session, and had his arms supporting his new daughter, while Teddy sat on his legs.

Alex has been giving fans little updates on Instagram since giving birth

"Lessons in how to hold baby sister," the mum-of-three lovingly captioned the snap, adding the heart eyed face emoji.

Last week, the brunette beauty unveiled the first photos of her newborn daughter on social media,and proudly wrote : "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

She added: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can’t believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

