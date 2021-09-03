Prince William's incredible act to get Afghan officer and his family out of Kabul REVEALED The royal knew the officer from his time at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Prince William has been enjoying the summer holidays with this his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but work has remained in his mind.

It has been revealed that, last month, the Duke of Cambridge personally intervened to make sure that an Afghan officer he knew from his days at Sandhurst was able to flee Afghanistan.

According to The Telegraph, who revealed the news, the father-of-three heard about the former cadet's situation and asked his equerry, Naval officer Rob Dixon, to make some calls on his behalf.

Lieutenant Commander Dixon, who began to work with the Duke last year, successfully contacted the relevant personnel and officer and he was able to leave the country alongside a family group of more than 10.

William graduated from Sandhurst Military Academy back in 2006

William, 39, was 23 years old when he trained at the military academy in Berkshire. He graduated back in 2006 and the Queen, Prince Charles and other members of the royal family attended a parade marking the end of his training.

His then-girlfriend, Kate, and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, also attended.

Eleven years later, the royal, dressed in full military uniform, returned to the academy to inspect the parade and gave a speech mentioning his personal memories.

The royal returned to the academy in 2018

"It is almost 12 years ago to the day that I stood where you are," he said.

"I remember the deep sense of pride that came from passing out of one of the finest military academies in the world as well as wanting a short speech delivered so I could march off the parade square that little bit quicker," he joked.

Prince William spent over seven years in the military before he returned to his royal duties and charity work.