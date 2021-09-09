Jennifer Garner is radiant in beach photo as she shares incredible family update The star shares her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner was full of emotions on Wednesday when she shared a lengthy and heartfelt message with her fans.

The mother-of-three looked stunning in an all-natural beach selfie which she posted on Instagram. Alongside the image of herself she explained the reason for her post and why she was feeling so grateful.

"The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today's the real deal for my family—we are back," she wrote about her three children, Samuel, nine, Seraphina, 12, and Violet, who she shares with ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner thanks fans in emotional video as Bennifer got public



She then revealed that two out of three of her offspring had also been vaccinated against COVID-19. "3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), every one eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and—as far as I can tell—smiling under the 3-ply.

She continued: "Thank you teachers, thank you administrators, thank you school staff—for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids' and parents')—big and loud, quiet and deep.

"Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom. Thank you for moms in your corner and gallows humor and the sun that rises, no matter what. And please, God, hold us in the palm of your hands."

Jennifer revealed two out of her three children have had the COVID-19 vaccination

Her fans quickly commented and wrote: "Wishing yours a healthy and wonderful school year," and her celebrity friend, Juliette Lewis chimed in too: "This is every parent what a beautiful beautiful post," she said.

Jennifer is a proud mother of three

Jennifer's news comes after, what has been, a difficult 18-months worldwide. Her own Yes Day co-star, Edgar Ramirez, tragically lost a number of loved ones to the virus and Jennifer shared his tragic story recently too.

The Venezuelan Jungle Cruise actor wrote a harrowing open letter in which he urged people to get vaccinated against coronavirus after his family and friends were torn apart by the disease.

After reading his post Jennifer sent her love to him and added: "Edgar my heart is with you and your family."

