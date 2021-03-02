Jennifer Garner reveals pain of watching kids' heartbreak during pandemic The actress shares her daughters and son with ex-husband, Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is an amazing mum-of-three who is successfully navigating parenthood alongside a busy career.

But while she appears to be holding everything together in the most impressive way, even she admits she’s suffered some agonising moments - especially recently.

MORE: Jennifer Garner teases fans with dreamy photo

The 13 Going on 30 star shares her offspring, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, she felt her children's pain.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Garner storybook telling is too sweet for words

In a new interview with ETonline, she said: "We've had to watch our kids be heartbroken and miss out on things.

"Which is one thing to miss out on something as an adult, but to watch your kids have to miss something they've looked forward to or to just see how isolated they are and on Zoom everyday…"

Jennifer was promoting her new movie, Yes Day, and revealed the film is a "breathe of fresh air" for all those families who have been struggling.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shows off bob haircut - and it looks amazing

SEE: Jennifer Garner shares heartbreaking throwback video following incredibly difficult year

Jennifer admits it's been heartbreaking watching her children grow up amid COVID-19

The actress also reflected on being a mum to a teenager and chatted about her relationship with her girls.

She said: "My teenager and my adolescent are lovely. So I have to say I have it pretty easy as far as that goes."

What she isn't finding quite so easy is the fact their childhood is whizzing by so fast.

"It’s heartbreaking anyway just letting your child grow up," she added.

MORE: Fans question Jennifer Lopez's 'miracle' new beauty product

RELATED: Jennifer Garner shares glimpse inside incredible holiday home in the mountains

Jennifer and Ben co-parent their children

Despite no longer being married to Ben, the couple co-parent successfully. Ben opened up about his relationship with Jennifer recently and talked about his sobriety too.

During a raw conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor - revealed that his real-life experience of being a recovering alcoholic helped shape his career and his latest film project, The Way Back.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares rare photo of lookalike sisters

In 2015, Both Jennifer and Ben shocked fans when they announced their intention to divorce after ten years of marriage - they have since kept their family life private.

Despite parting ways six years ago, the former couple have remained on the best of terms for the sake of their children.

The actor remarked: "I have three children I want to spend time with, I have a life that I really enjoy, and I want to really love my work and tell these kinds of stories, with characters that are as rich as the ones that you all portrayed."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.