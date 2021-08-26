Jennifer Garner shares devastating news about Yes Day co-star Edgar Ramirez's family for important reason

Jennifer Garner took to Instagram with crushing news about the family of her Yes Day co-star, Edgar Ramirez, on Thursday and the news left fans in disbelief.

The Hollywood actress shared Edgar's nightmare after he lost five of his loved ones to COVID-19.

In a post on her IG Stories, Jennifer reposted some of her co-star's words and added: "My dear friend @edgarramirez25's story is incredibly heartbreaking and too important not to share," and she also posted a clip of his recent interview about the pandemic with Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor. She added: "Edgar my heart is with you and your family."

Edgar detailed the agony his family have been through

The Venezuelan Jungle Cruise actor wrote a harrowing open letter in which he urged people to get vaccinated against coronavirus after his family and friends were torn apart by the disease.

"I beg you to please read this post carefully," Edgar wrote. "It is the most painful and the most intimate thing I have had to publish in my life, but I think it is important to share it. At times I feel like it is a nightmare from which I am going to wake up, but I know it is not. That this is as real as the air that at this moment it is difficult for me to breathe."

His aunt and uncle both died over the weekend and his grandmother lost her life previously to COVID-19 too. His aunt's brother-in-law was also a victim, as was Edgar's agent.

Edgar also shared an interview with President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor

"My heart can't just take more pain," Edgar posted. "I am sad, I am frustrated, I am devastated. It's been weeks and weeks of my family being played, tortured and jerked around by this cruel, treacherous and violent disease which mercilessly ended up killing them all.

"I can't stand this void in my chest, this metallic taste in my mouth, this crippling headache that doesn't seem to soothe."

He continued: "None had access to a vaccine in Venezuela. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of vaccines are being thrown away in the United States because a large number of people don't want them. It breaks my heart that so many people in this country are willing to snub the very vaccine my family would have taken in an instant."

Edgar was met with an outpouring of love and prayers as fans and celebrities shared his important post in the hopes it could save lives.

