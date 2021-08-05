Jennifer Garner dreams of a vacation with breathtaking photos amid Bennifer romance The 13 Going on 30 star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner is just like the rest of us when it comes to reminiscing about a tropical vacation after much of 2020 in lockdown.

The 13 Going on 30 star took to Instagram this week to share a series of beautiful vacation photos, from a beach scene to a sprawling countryside scene, alongside a hopeful caption.

She wrote: "If August takes you to one of these spots – I'm up for an invitation!"

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner thanks fans in emotional video

Jennifer's famous friends were quick to comment on the post, with many hoping to get an invite too.

David Tennant's wife Georgia wrote: "I'll be your plus one," while Ali Wentworth wrote: "Let's got to the island with the red barn!" Maria Shiver added: "Me too I want to go."

While the mom-of-three is dreaming of going away somewhere new this month, being in Los Angeles has meant that she's been able to reunite with her beloved mother Patricia, who resides in Oklahoma.

Patricia paid a visit to her famous daughter's house last week and featured in a sweet cooking video filmed from the star's kitchen.

The mother-daughter duo showed viewers how to make a Blackberry Cobbler, and fans adored seeing their relationship on camera.

The star is incredibly close to her parents, and sees them as often as she can.

Nothing is more important to the actress than family, and she adores being a mom to her three children - Violet, 15, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, nine - who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Ben has been hitting the headlines over the past few months following his rekindled romance with former flame Jennifer Lopez.

The pair recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Europe and were pictured on the star's 52nd birthday on a luxury yacht. Prior to the trip, J-Lo had met Ben and Jennifer's children, and was pictured taking a walk around LA with her daughter Emme and Samuel.

Bennifer confirmed their relationship on J-Lo's birthday, with the star sharing a picture of them kissing on social media.

