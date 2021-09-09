Holly Willoughby's fans all make same comparison as she shares rare photo with husband The star has been married to Dan since 2007

Holly Willoughby attended the National Television Awards in a gorgeous gown, but it was a rare photo of her husband that got fans talking.

MORE: Holly Willoughby, Frankie Bridge and more wow in stunning gowns at the NTAs - all the pictures

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007, and the This Morning star usually keeps her family out of the spotlight, but was accompanied by her husband to the big event.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby gives sweet birthday shout out to son Harry

While there, they met up with Holly's co-presenter Phillip Schofield, and while Holly dubbed the trio the "dream team" her fans noticed an uncanny resemblance between Dan and Phillip.

One joked: "Stunning Holly, has Dan morphed into Phil?" and another quickly agreed: "I thought the same thing, Dan is now a silver fox."

A third added: "Thought there were two Phillip Scofield's for a millisecond."

Fans noticed a resemblance

Other fans complimented Holly on how beautiful she looked in her gorgeous gown. One said: "Beautiful dress," while another complimented: "Honestly who allowed you to have a body like that you are absolutely stunning queen."

MORE: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield make big This Morning announcement

MORE: Holly Willoughby breaks down in tears as Kate Garraway gives emotional update on Derek Draper

For her look, the presenter chose a stunning Ziad Nakad design for the occasion with a V-neckline and a fitted waist, teaming her look with Gina Shoes and pretty silver David Morris jewellery.

And as always, she shared a snap of her outfit on Instagram, too - captioning her post to fans: "NTA ready… let’s do this… thank you to my incredible glam team @patsyoneillmakeup, @danniiwhiteman and @cilerpeksah_hairstylist who waved their magic wands again…."

Holly and Phil recently returned to presenting This Morning following their summer break, and things have been a little different since their return.

Holly and Phillip were recently reunited

On Monday, the pair told viewers at home that after 18 months filming two metres apart from one another due to coronavirus restrictions, and guidelines set by the government, they would now be distanced by one metre on the show.

"We said that we had a bit of news for you. Remember this, the two metre stick that helped keep us safe for the last year and a half," began Phillip, with Holly adding: "Well goodbye to the two metre stick and hello to the one metre stick!" which prompted rapturous applause from the crew in the studio.

She added: "Oh my gosh, we are so close and yet still so far."

Phillip couldn't help but poke fun at the situation, admitting to viewers: "We're just randomly making up rules here, but this seemed like a good idea," before telling his co-star: "You still can't lick me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.