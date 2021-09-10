Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share steamy kiss as they make red carpet debut Our hearts!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, marking their public debut as a couple.

Jen and Ben rekindled their romance earlier in 2021 and walked the red carpet together for the premiere of Ben's new film The Last Duel.

He stars alongside Matt Damon, and Matt and his wife Luciano joined the pair, marking the first time Jen and Ben have been pictured with the actor's best friend since their romance kickstarted.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez breaks silence in first interview since Ben Affleck romance

The two shared a passionate kiss

The two couldn't stop smiling

Jen wore a stunning white gown with bold embellished detailing by Georges Hobeika, and paired it with Jimmy Choo heels and gorgeous jewellery by Cartier.

As they posed together, they kept a close hold of each other and at one point kissed for the cameras.

Jen and Ben - also known as Bennifer - are said to have rekindled their romance shortly after J-Lo separated from former fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April, and have been inseparable ever since.

Jen and Ben kept a close hold on each other

Their red carpet debut came almost 17 years after they split

The famous exes were previously engaged in 2002, and also appeared in Jersey Girl together, while the Pearl Harbor actor featured in his then-girlfriend's official music video for Jenny from the Block.

However, they ended their romance in early 2004 due to excessive media attention

They went Instagram official in late July, with Jen celebrating her 52nd birthday by sharing a steamy kiss with Ben on a yacht.

Jen sat next to Matt's wife Luciano

The pair were first engaged in 2002

The singer shared a series of pictures on Instagram of herself posing on the boat, but the final picture on the slideshow was Ben and Jen wrapped in each other's arms and kissing.

Jennifer and Ben are thought to be smitten with each other and are even rumoured to be looking at houses together.

Jen is mom to twin Max and Emme, while Ben welcomed three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Thew two families have already blended, with Ben recently pictured out in LA with Emme, and his two youngest children, Seraphina and Samuel.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.