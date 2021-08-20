Jennifer Garner is all smiles with former boyfriend John Miller amid Bennifer romance The Yes Day actress is rumoured to be dating again

Jennifer Garner isn’t the only one to revisit a former flame for a second chance at love.

Following ex-husband Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez, the Yes Day actress appears to have reunited with her ex-boyfriend, John Miller.

Jennifer and John were pictured out in New York this week for the first time since reports emerged last August that they had broken up after almost two years of dating.

The actress tried to keep a low profile as she entered a building, with the Cali Group Chairman and CEO following close behind her in photos obtained by the MailOnline.

While the rumoured couple are not as public with their displays of affection as Bennifer, Jennifer was all smiles as she beamed from ear to ear during their outing.

Jennifer and John have never commented publicly on their relationship. They were first linked in October 2018 after her divorce from Ben was finalised but were said to have gone their separate ways in 2020, before quietly reuniting in May.

Jennifer is believed to have reunited with John in May

Meanwhile, Ben has been hitting the headlines himself over the past few months as his relationship with J-Lo continues to heat up.

The pair were recently spotted eyeing up an $85million mega-mansion in Beverly Hills, and a $65million home on Billionaire's Row.

The lovebirds also recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Europe and were pictured on Jennifer’s 52nd birthday on a luxury yacht. Prior to the trip, J-Lo had met Ben and Jennifer's children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, nine, and was pictured taking a walk around LA with her daughter Emme and Samuel.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in April

After making their relationship official on Instagram on her birthday last month, the singer made another move on social media this week to show just how much she cares about Ben.

The Let's Get Loud hitmaker deleted all evidence of her former fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, from her Instagram account. As well as unfollowing A-Rod, Jennifer removed all pictures of the exes together, including photos of them at Joe Biden's inauguration.

