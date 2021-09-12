Robin Roberts pays rare public tribute to partner Amber with heartfelt message The Good Morning America star recently marked 16 years with her partner

Robin Roberts has an idyllic home life and has a loyal fan base online – so much so that she even has a largely-followed Instagram account for her rescue dog.

On the Instagram account, the Good Morning America star and her partner Amber Laign often share sweet pictures of their four-legged friend on his adventures, and in the latest post, Robin used the opportunity to pay tribute to her loved one.

The post was written by Amber and said: "Waiting patiently for one of my favorite humans so we can head to the dog run. I also need a bath."

VIDEO: Robin Roberts bids farewell to GMA

Robin was quick to reply, writing: "I know who your favorite human is…she’s my #1 too! Be a good boy for her. She’s worth the wait."

Robin and Amber have been together for 16 years and recently marked their anniversary, where they paid gushing tributes to each other online.

Most recently, they enjoyed celebrating Amber's birthday, with Robin sharing some never-before-seen photos of them on social media to mark the occasion.

Robin Roberts paid tribute to her partner Amber Laign

The couple first met after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. They live apart during the week, something Robin previously joked was a secret to their happy long-lasting relationship.

The journalist opened up about her living situation in her book, Everybody's Got Something, in 2014.

Robin Roberts with her long-term partner Amber Laign

She wrote: "Amber and I have been a loving couple for almost ten years now, but we choose not to live together. Maybe that's why we've lasted almost a decade!"

While the TV star is based in Manhattan during the weekdays so that she is close to the ABC studios, Amber lives full-time at their home in Connecticut.

The GMA star with her rescue dog Lukas

Robin joins her there at the weekends and also spends a lot of time there during vacations. Amber was Robin's rock during her devastating cancer battle and bone marrow transplant, and was her main carer during this time.

