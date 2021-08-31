Robin Roberts reflects on death of her beloved mom in emotional tribute The Good Morning America star received many supportive messages from her followers

Robin Roberts has shared a heartfelt tribute to her beloved mother Lucimarian Roberts on the anniversary of her death.

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Monday to share a beautiful picture of the pair embracing, alongside a lengthy message.

In the post, Robin reflected on the hurricanes in New Orleans and MS Gulf Coast, where her family live, before remembering Lucimarian nine years after she passed away.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts bids farewell to Good Morning America

The 60-year-old wrote: "Thankful my family in New Orleans & MS Gulf Coast are all safe, pray the same for your loved ones impacted by #ida.

"Unfortunately family experienced property damage but our thoughts today are of our beloved mother who departed this earth 9 years ago today.

"Lucimarian Tolliver Roberts weathered many storms in her 88 years of life. Today and every day we are grateful for her legacy of resiliency, strength and grace during challenging times.

Robin Roberts paid a heartfelt tribute on the anniversary of her mother's death

"Thank you, momma, we miss you & love you."

Many were quick to send their support to the GMA co-anchor, with Robin's famous friends rallying around. ABC journalist Deborah Roberts posted a series of praying emojis, while Jennifer Aniston was one of the first to like the post.

Fans also sent messages, with one writing: "She was a wonderful woman and patron saint to educators in the state," while another wrote: "My love and prayers." A third added: "I'm so sorry Robin."

The GMA star with her sister Sally-Ann Roberts

The TV star was raised by mom Lucimarian and dad Lawrence, and is the youngest of four children. She has two sisters Sally-Ann and Dorothy, and a brother, Lawrence Jr.

She is incredibly close to her family and it was her sister Sally-Ann who donated cells to her when she underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2012.

Robin with partner Amber Laign

Sally-Ann appeared in an emotional episode of GMA in 2017 alongside Robin's partner Amber Laign to talk about the transplant.

"I'm so grateful to be here five years later to see you Robin, just beaming with health," the star's older sister told her during the show.

